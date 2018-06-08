Macomb police arrest three suspects after string of burglaries overnight

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Macomb, Illinois in connection with a recent string of burglaries in Macomb. Two others have been arrested as well.

The Macomb Police Department posted to its Facebook page saying they had received reports of vehicle and garage burglaries overnight on Thursday, June 7. The burglaries occurred on the northwest and northeast sectors of town. Police believe there will be more victims that may come forward.

The police department is working to get find more victims in what they're calling a "burglary spree". They are urging residents to check their belongings, garages and cars to see if anything had been taken overnight.

Officers have arrested three suspects and at this time have only identified one of them as 20-year-old Joseph R. Londrie.