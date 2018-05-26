Maddie Poppe to perform at Market After Dark in Cedar Rapids

The new American Idol, Clarksville native Maddie Poppe, will return to Iowa this summer to perform at the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids.

TV9 announced the news before Poppe went on to win the contest.

Poppe won a recording contract and a cash prize Monday night on the season finale of American Idol.

She will be in Cedar Rapids August 25 for the free concert at 6:30 p.m.

On May 22, Poppe talked to GMA about her new life as a star.

"Ever since Hollywood week ...your sleep schedule changes definitely and I haven't seen my family for a really long time so I'm just sad but they know that this is my dream and this is what they want for me," Poppe said during the show.

Now Poppe and the other top six finalists will hit the road for a nationwide tour.

Season eight winner Kris Allen will join them, along with the winners of the reality show Boy Band, In Real Life.