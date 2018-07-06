Maddie Poppe to perform at Wild Rose Casino & Resort

Wild Rose Casino & Resort has announced that American Idol on ABC Season 1 winner Maddie Poppe will perform in the Oakwood Grand Ballroom on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at 8 p.m.

Maddie Poppe is a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Clarksville, Iowa who fell in love with music after she performed a duet with her sister at a variety show in sixth grade. Since then, she has learned to play guitar, ukulele, and piano and has been performing locally in Iowa for over five years. She released her debut album, “Songs From The Basement,” in 2016.

In 2018, she auditioned for American Idol. After earning the coveted golden ticket to Hollywood, Maddie made her way through the competition and ultimately stole America’s hearts and was crowned the winner after giving an emotional performance of her single, “Going Going Gone.”

Tickets go on sale July 13, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $25.