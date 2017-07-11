Maddie's Closet to offer young girls a place for accessories and necessities

It won't be long before families are back-to-school shopping. Everything from clothes to backpacks, it can really add up. But a local mother-daughter duo hopes to provide a new place for some young girls to get a few of the things they need.

What was once the family's living room is now basically a girl's clothing boutique. Except those who visit there won't pay a cent. "Maddie's Closest is the brainchild of Kelly and her 12-year old daughter Madison who were looking for a way to help others when they came up with the idea.

"We have four girls so we know how hard it can be to dress four girls in what they think is fashionable so it just gives them the opportunity for them to come pick out stuff for them," said Kelly.

It's a place for Quad Cities area school-aged girls to feel at home. With rows of clothes on hangers, it's like a big closet to choose new clothing. Girls can also leave with essentials like shampoo, deodorant, and feminine products. They started with 20 items a month ago, put the word out on social media, and donations started pouring in.

"We'd see so many people messaging that they want to donate and all that so we set times," said Madison.

From toddler sizes on up, there's everything from shoes and scarves to blouses and backpacks or jeans and jackets.

"It's gone further than any of us could have imagined," said Kelly who hopes to work with area schools to identify girls most in need. "We're really hoping they're going to be our number one connection. They know the needs, they see these kids day in and day out."

They'll officially start holding shopping times later in July but have already had a couple clients stop in.

"It's really exciting to see them light up when they come in here because I think when you think of coming somewhere to get things that it might be a different setting when really we're just trying to make it happy and fun," said Kelly.

"It just puts a smile on my face knowing that I can help people out," added Madison.

If you're interested in donating, they ask for school appropriate clothing. They're looking for more kids sizes as well as shampoos, body lotion, and feminine products. There's also an opportunity to volunteer to help girls pick clothing at Maddie's Closet.

Everything is coordinated through the Maddie's Closet Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Maddiescloset02/