Madison Elementary students gearing up for school

Today, August 23, students and parents were able to unpack their backpacks and meet their teachers before classes begin Thursday morning.

TV-6 spoke with students and one student, Nevajah Johnson, loved first grade but said she's excited to start second-grade tomorow.

Johnson's teacher, Sara Butcher, has her classroom all ready for her students with a Harry Potter themed classroom.

Butcher said it's her second year teaching and is very hopeful for the upcoming school year.

Parent, Darbie Schell, told TV-6 she's happy her children have Madison Elementary as the school is very family friendly.

Madison Elementary will begin classes tomorrow at 7:35 a.m.