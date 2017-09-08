QC Native Madison Keys advances to U.S. Open Final

Madison Keys may be playing on the big stage in New York Saturday, but the tennis star got her start in the Quad Cities.

One of her former coaches, remembers her as a young tennis player.

“Yeah we knew she could attain this level because as a young girl she was physically gifted. As a seven, eight and nine year old she was hitting with the thirteen to sixteen year old kids and all the camps we did in the summer, she held her own. She dominated at some and was very strong-willed and was very successful,” says Dan Patrick.

Another former coach says it’s amazing what Keys has accomplished.

“I mean the whole Quad Cities is excited about it. It's surreal, I was watching last night, my wife looked over at me and said 'that's Madison' and I'm like, yeah it's unbelievable,” says Tim Baldridge.

As for her mother, proud doesn't even begin to describe her emotions.

“On a scale of one to ten – three thousand.”

Looking to Saturday, Keys’ mother says this match is like any other; just on a bigger stage.

“So we'll do the same thing. We'll get up, we'll go get breakfast, we'll get in the car, we'll go there, she'll warm up, she'll be in the players, and hopefully she comes in with that same mindset she did yesterday,” says Christine Keys.

Key's mother says for now, Madison is staying off social media to put all her focus on her game.

She battles for the U.S. Open Championship against Sloane Stephens Saturday afternoon at 3 pm.

