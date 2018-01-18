Madison Keys advances in Australian Open

Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:00 AM, Jan 18, 2018

(KWQC) -- In a stunning win, Rock Island native Madison Keys defeated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0, 6-1 late Wednesday to advance to the round of 32 of the Australian Open.


The entire match took 41 minutes. Spectators report temperatures reached over 100 degrees.

In a post-match interview, Keys said she was on a roll from the beginning. "It’s just trying to keep it going and not overthink things," she said.


Keys is set to take on Ana Bogdan of Romania in the round of 32. The match is scheduled for Friday, January 19, at 6 p.m. CST.

Keys is the last remaining seeded American woman. She is seeded 17th.


 