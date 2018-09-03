Madison Keys advances to quarterfinals at U.S. Open

Madison Keys returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 29 seed Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

Keys was an Open finalist a year ago and lost to Sloane Stephens. She lost to Stephens again this year in the French Open semifinals.

The 14th-seeded Keys will play the winner of the Carla Suarez Navarro vs. Maria Sharapova match in the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Keys has reached at least the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year. She had six aces and no double-faults Monday in perhaps her best performance of the tournament.