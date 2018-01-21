Madison Keys advances to Australian Open quarterfinals

U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys has advanced to the Australian Open quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.

Keys, who didn't play at Melbourne Park last year because of off-season wrist surgery, is the only American woman left in the draw. The only American man, Tennys Sandgren, plays Dominic Thiem later Monday.

The 17th-seeded Keys should move back into the top 15 on the WTA rankings with her win Monday.

In the quarterfinals, Keys will play the winner of the later fourth-round match between 2016 Australian champion Angelique Kerber and Hsieh Su-wei.

