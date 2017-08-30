Madison Keys moves to 2nd round in U.S. Open

Madison Keys moved into the U.S. Open's second round by beating Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (6) under the roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium.



The 15th-seeded Keys, who was born in Rock Island, Illinois and is based in Florida, had a bit of trouble closing things out against the 39th-ranked Mertens.



First, Keys was broken while serving for the match at 6-5 in the second set. In the ensuing tiebreaker, the American trailed 6-5, meaning Mertens was one point from forcing a third set. But Keys delivered a big forehand that forced a backhand error, starting a three-point run that ended her victory.



In all, Keys compiled a 32-9 edge in total winners.



She showed no signs of any lingering problems with her left wrist, which was operated on during the offseason, forcing her off the tour for the first two months of 2017. She had a second procedure on that arm after a second-round exit at the French Open.



Keys reached the U.S. Open's fourth round each of the past two years. Her best Grand Slam showing was a semifinal appearance at the 2015 Australian Open.



Mertens fell to 0-2 at the U.S. Open. Her best major was this year's French Open, where she lost to Venus Williams in the third round.