Madison Keys reaches quarterfinals of French Open

U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys has reached the quarterfinals of the French Open for the first time by beating Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-4.

On a sunny Court Philippe Chatrier, the 13th-seeded American had two match points at 5-2 and 40-15. But Buzarnescu fought back to break Keys and then clenched her fist after holding for 5-4.

Serving a second time for the match, the 23-year-old Keys let out a scream of "Come on!" when she hit a superb cross-court backhand winner to make it 40-15 and give herself another two chances for victory.

Seconds later, she threw her head back after serving a booming ace that flew past Buzarnescu before she could react.

Keys next faces either No. 26 Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva.

It was a good tournament for the 30-year-old Buzarnescu - seeded 31st - a former Ph.D. student who has climbed more than 300 ranking spots in the last year.