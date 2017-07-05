Madison Keys upset by Camila Giorgi at Wimbledon

Rock Island native Madison Keys is done at Wimbledon after the second round, her earliest loss at the grass-court tournament.



The 17th-seeded American saved four match points in the second set but faded in the third, beaten by Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4, 6-7 (10), 6-1.



Keys was a quarterfinalist at the All England Club in 2015, and her three other previous appearances ended in the third or fourth round.



But she has struggled this year with her left wrist. She had an operation last October, missed the start of this season, then needed a second surgery on the wrist last month after the French Open to remove scar tissue.



The 86th-ranked Giorgi's best performance at Wimbledon was getting to the fourth round in 2012.