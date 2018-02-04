Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Taiwan's east coast

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-6.1 earthquake has struck off Taiwan's east coast.

The USGS says the Sunday night quake's center was 14 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of the city of Hualien, at a depth of just 7.8 kilometers (4.9 miles).

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

Taiwan's Central News Agency says the island's earthquake monitoring agency registered seven tremors around that time, with the strongest recorded at a magnitude of 5.8 and a depth of 16 kilometers (10 miles).