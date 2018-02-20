Mail truck gets stuck in water near Preston

A mail truck got stuck in floodwaters this morning near Preston.

Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said the flooding was caused by an ice jam.

Heavy rains raised the Maquoketa River onto the roadway on 435th Avenue at the Damon Bridge.

Schroeder said the truck was leased by a postal carrier firm and owned by Ryder.

He said no one was hurt in the accident and the driver was able to swim to the road, as only part of the vehicle was submerged.

Authorities shut down the roadway and made the announcement on Facebook this morning.