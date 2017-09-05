Maine lobster predicts six more weeks of summer

Pennsylvania may have Punxsutawney Phil, but Maine has Passy Pete.

Passy Pete is a local lobster and apparently quite skilled at predicting the weather.

Each September he is plucked from the water, but rather than using his shadow, Passy Pete uses his claw to select from two scrolls, one for winter and one for summer.

On Monday, Passy Pete predicted six more weeks of summer for Maine.

"Now, the last two years he was right both years. In mid-October, it was still 65 degrees in Belfast and that's pretty close to summer for Maine," said local businessman David Crabiel.

Passy Pete is now back in the water basking in the warmth of his prediction.

