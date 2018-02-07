It’s one of the anchor stores in downtown Galesburg. A business which started in 1925. There is a sense of nostalgia when you walk into Lindstrom’s Appliances.

The RCA Victrola which still plays a record from years ago. One of the first television sets in Knox County also is in the store. The store is a place where the past meets the present. Among the many classic appliances are items like the Detroit Jewel

as well as washers and dryers from a bygone era.

The business also has state of the art, modern appliances on the showroom floor. The wallpaper TV set is a quarter of an inch thick and sticks on the wall.

Dick Lindstrom’s grandfather started the business in 1925. Some customers are fifty years old and older. There are ten employees. The store is open six days a week, delivers, and also does “in house” repair.

The company does about a million dollars in business. It’s like family. Some employees have worked at Lindstrom’s for thirty years. The mainstay on Main Street. A family business still successful at doing things The Lindstrom way!