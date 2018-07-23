Maker of Ritz recalls some products due to possible salmonella contamination

The maker of Ritz Crackers is voluntarily recalling some of its products due to possible salmonella contamination.

Mondelez Global says the affected Ritz products contain a whey powder that has been recalled due to potential salmonella.

Those products include Ritz Cracker Sandwiches with cheddar or cream cheese and Ritz Bits.

They have expiration dates of January 14 to April 13 of 2019.

Salmonella is a micro-organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Mondelez Global said there have been no complaints of illness. The company is doing the recall as a precaution.

