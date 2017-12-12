Mallards part ways with McNamara

The Quad City Mallards have parted ways with team president and general manager Bob McNamara, the Mallards announced today.

“Bob did a great job for the organization in his time with the Mallards and I will always be grateful to him for everything he did for this team. He rebuilt the Mallards’ brand from the ground up and built a very strong relationship between the organization and this community,” said Mallards owner Jordan Melville. “I look forward to leading the organization as we begin the next phase of the franchise’s growth and as we continue building on what we’ve accomplished over the last five years.”

McNamara was named the Mallards’ president in 2012 after spending better than two decades as an executive with teams in the American Hockey League and International Hockey League.

“I appreciate the opportunity Jordan gave me to spend five tremendous years with the Mallards and the confidence he showed in me in that time. I feel very good about the job we were able to do during my time with the Mallards both on and off the ice,” said McNamara. “We’ve received tremendous support from this community during that time, so I will always be thankful to the people of the Quad Cities for making our success possible.”

The Mallards are in the midst of their twenty-first season in the Quad Cities and their fourth in the ECHL, the premier “AA” hockey league. Melville took over the club’s ownership in 2012.

“We’re currently working to continue to strengthen our partnerships with the TaxSlayer Center and the ECHL to build on what we’ve been able to accomplish over the last five years. The process of extending our lease with the TaxSlayer Center is underway and we are looking forward to completing an extension in a timely manner,” said Melville. “We’re also focused on becoming an even stronger presence in the community and I’m excited about spending even more time in the Quad Cities personally as we move forward.”

