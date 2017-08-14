"Malware-Tech" pleads not guilty to allegedly making and selling malware

A security researcher who stopped the spread of a global computer virus attack was arraigned Monday in a Wisconsin federal court.

Marcus Hutchins, also known as "Malware-Tech," pleaded not guilty to allegedly making and selling other malware.

Hutchins became an accidental hero in May when he created a kill-switch that helped stop the "WannaCry" virus from infecting computers worldwide.

Hutchins was arrested in Las Vegas in August for his alleged role in creating and distributing malware that steals people's banking information.

Hutchins, a U.K. citizen, will be allowed to return to his cyber security work in Los Angeles, and travel within the U.S.

His trial is scheduled for October.

The case is set to be a major one in the cyber security community.

Shortly after Hutchins' arrest, legal experts said the charges raised an "interesting legal question" as to whether making malware is illegal.