Officer cleared in officer involved shooting

John Hess had a loaded firearm and was walking towards an ex-girlfriends house on March 13th,2018 when a Scott County officer responded to the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

Hess pointed a Ruger .22 caliber handgun at Officer Brandon Askew. Askew exited his squad car, failing to place it fully in park, and began directing Hess to drop the gun. Hess pointed the gun towards Askew and Askew fired his service weapon twice. One shot hit Hess in the foot. The now driverless squad car continued to slowly roll forward, running over Hess on the ground.

Hess admitted he pointed a loaded firearm at the officer. Hess admitted he was on his way to the home of his ex-girlfriend who had an order for protection entered against him. He was going to commit suicide and/or shoot the protected party.

Hess received a bullet wound to the ankle and abrasions from being run over by the squad car. He was released from the hospital to the custody of the Scott County Jail. Hess has been charged with Assault on a Police officer with a Dangerous Weapon, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Weapon, and Violation of a Protective Order.

The press release from the Scott County Attorney states the following. "The evidence clearly shows Officer Askew’s use of force was reasonable under the circumstances. He believed it was necessary to resist a like force, or threat to avoid injury or death to himself or others. His actions may have saved the life of a woman who had an order of protection against Hess. Hess admits he pointed a handgun at the officer and expected to be shot."