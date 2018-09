ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Rock Island police were called to an accident involving a pedestrian at about 9:50, Tuesday morning at 115 31st Avenue.

There a man was found suffering from injuries after a dump truck hit him.

He was taken to Unity Point Hospital. There is no word on the severity of his injuries.

The driver of the truck was OK.

As of 11:15 a.m., the road in that area was still closed off as police investigated.

TV6 is waiting to hear any updates from police on this incident.