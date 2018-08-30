Man accused in model's slaying arraigned on murder charges

A man accused of strangling a model in one of Philadelphia's affluent Main Line suburbs has been arraigned on murder charges.

Jonathan Wesley Harris made his court appearance via video Thursday from a jail where he's being held without bail. He didn't enter a plea during the brief hearing.

The 30-year-old Johnstown man was arrested Wednesday as he got off a bus in Pittsburgh. He's also charged with robbery, theft and more in the Aug. 22 slaying of Christina Carlin-Kraft.

Officials said Kraft took a ride-hailing service to Philadelphia, met Harris and the two later returned to her Ardmore apartment, into which she had moved the previous week. Kraft's body was found in her bloodstained bedroom that evening after police went to check on her.

It's not known if Harris has retained an attorney.