Man accused of exposing self, assaulting Bettendorf woman at her home

A Bettendorf man is facing felony charges after police say he exposed himself and assaulted a woman after she had allowed him into her home.

Bradley A. Rice, 42, is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse with non-serious injury and second-degree burglary.

A police affidavit states on May 9, 2018, Rice appeared at the victim’s home “and was allowed in to socialize.”

The victim suspected Rice had been drinking and might have also been under the influence of an illegal substance when he “dropped his shorts, exposing his genitals” about 20 minutes after arriving.

When the victim refused his sexual advances, Rice grabbed her by the neck and wrist and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, during which time she received minor abrasions.

The police affidavit goes on to state Rice refused to leave the victim’s home, at which point she fled to a neighbor’s house “in hysterics and could barely speak.”

Security camera video shows Rice leaving the victim’s house, then returning to the home two minutes later without the victim’s knowledge.

When the victim went back to her home to get her phone she discovered Rice “on her back porch naked” and again fled.

Online records show Rice was arrested on May 30 and released on $10,000 bail.

He has waived his preliminary hearing which was scheduled for June 8.