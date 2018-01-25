Man accused of killing mother still ruled incompetent

Doctors say a Burlington man accused of using an electric guitar to kill his mother remains incompetent for trial.

Thirty-year-old Garret Selters is charged with first-degree murder in the October slaying of 56-year-old Linda Selters.

In November doctors concluded he was incompetent for trial. At a follow-up hearing Tuesday, a judge read through reports that said Selters still was unable to assist in his defense but remained "a candidate for restoration."

The Hawk Eye reports that the judge set another review hearing for Feb. 19.

Police say Garret Selters struck his mother in the back of her head Oct. 17. She'd called for help that day, saying her son was having an "episode."

Officers found Garret Selters outside, pacing and stating that he'd killed his mother.