Man accused of sex trafficking in western Illinois arrested

A Chicago man arrested in Wisconsin is accused of human trafficking in nine states, including western Illinois.

Glenwood Brown, Jr., 39, has been charged in Outagamie County with two counts of benefiting from human trafficking.

In a filed criminal complaint, Wisconsin prosecutors indicate Brown was operating in “western Illinois” in addition to areas in a string of other states from Texas to Alabama from 2015 to 2018.

The complaint details two female victims, 26 and 30, who were coerced into performing sexual acts while struggling with drug addictions.

Brown is alleged to have profited as much as $800 a night from the victims while advertising their services on Backpage.com, a website known to be used for prostitution.

Investigators say Brown posted 225 ads for prostitution in western Illinois; Amarillo, Texas; Appleton, Wisconsin; Birmingham, Alabama; Chicago, Illinois, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Omaha, Nebraska, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Racine, Wisconsin and St. Louis, Missouri.

In Outagamie County, the complaint says the ads described victims as being available for sexual activity “to the upscale and business class,” and one victim claimed, “when the dates arrived, she would set a timer so she would not go over the allotted time.”

The complaint says Brown would “consistently tell the girls that he would drop them off in the middle of nowhere or leave them alone somewhere if they ever did anything to them. Brown also convinced them that in the event that they got arrested, they were supposed to ‘take the fall’ and he would bail them out of jail.”

Brown is being held in the Outagamie County Jail on $25,000 bond.