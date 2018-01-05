Man accused of stealing East Moline fire truck out of jail

A man who of stole an East Moline fire truck and drove it onto a Mississippi River bank has bonded out of jail.

Back in August, authorities put their boats into the river to fish out Nathan Stottler, allegedly trying to swim away after he crashed the fire truck in nearby Hampton.

He was charged with two counts of class x felonly theft and aggravated DUI and was being held on $250,000 bond. His lawyer requested a reduction in bond.

Stottler was released Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 on a recognizance bond.

He is now charged with first degree felony theft, lowered from class X, his DUI charge was dropped.

He has also agreed to pay $30,000 to the City of East Moline, his lawyer says he has the money according to the State's Attorney.

