Man accused of stealing lottery scratch tickets from store

Authorities have accused a Fort Dodge man of stealing more than $20,000 in lottery scratch tickets while working at a convenience store.

The Iowa Public Safety Department said Wednesday in a news release that Christopher Breyfogle was arrested Monday and has been charged with two counts of theft and one of lottery forgery or theft.

Court records say he's been released. His attorney declined to comment to The Associated Press.

The department says an Iowa Lottery employee saw Breyfogle scanning and redeeming scratch tickets at another retail location in Fort Dodge. The lottery contacted the convenience store where Breyfogle worked, and it was determined that tickets were missing from the store's inventory.

The department also says Breyfogle claimed more than $11,000 in prizes at other locations in central Iowa.

