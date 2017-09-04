Man accused of stealing over $300,000 from elderly victim

Iowa City police say a Clinton man stole more than $300,000 from an elderly person.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, 51-year old Scott Arnold Geary and another person offered to do tree trimming for the victim in March of 2016.

Police say once that work was done, Geary and his co-defendant started telling the victim about structural issues and other repairs the home needed. They also began finishing the basement of the home.

According to police, the pair never obtained building permits and none of the work meets code.

Police say the victim paid over $366,000 to Geary and his co-defendant between March 2016 and August 2017 and add the house is assessed at just over $250,000.

Geary is charged with first degree theft.