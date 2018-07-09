Man allegedly stole $200 worth of merchandise from Kohl's in Moline

Police are searching for a man who they say stole over $200 worth of Nike gear from the Kohl's in Moline.

Police say on May 12, the man grabbed multiple items of Nike clothing and took them into the fitting room. He then came out of the fitting room with no clothes. He allegedly put them on underneath his clothing and then exited the store. Police say the total gear is estimated to be around $250.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.

You can do that by going to the Crime Stoppers website here.