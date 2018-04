A man and woman are wanted out of Dubuque after police say they allegedly stole items from a Walmart.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 6 around 8 p.m. The two may be connected to a grey van.

If you have information, please submit it online. You can submit a tip by clicking on this link. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117. Crime Stoppers callers may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.