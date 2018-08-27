Man arrested after accidental shooting in Dubuque

A 19-year-old from Chicago faces several charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg in Dubuque on Saturday.

KDTH reports that police reported to the area near 21st and White Streets just before noon for a report of a gunshot and a person hurt.

Romell Davon Enoch ran from authorities when they arrived but was caught after a foot pursuit. Enoch had a gunshot wound on his right leg.

An investigation by authorities found Enoch was carrying a handgun in his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

He also had an extraditable parole violation warrant out of Illinois.

Enoch was treated at Finley Hospital before being arrested by authorities.

Enoch has been charged with Interference with Official Acts, Providing False Information, Carrying Weapons, Reckless Use of a Firearm and a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Authorities also found a handgun downtown in the area where they were called to and believe the weapon caused Enoch's injury.