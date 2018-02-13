Man arrested after allegedly driving off in a Northeast School District school bus

Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Park Avenue in Charlotte just after 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a Northeast School District school bus being stolen from a private driveway. A short time later, deputies located the school bus stuck in a field not far from the residence where it had been stolen from.

They found a male inside. After a brief standoff, deputies were able to take the man into custody. Officials say Thomas Ruchotzke, 38, of Clinton, Iowa struck several mailboxes on Park Avenue with the school bus.

Ruchotzke was charged with: Operating Without Owners Consent, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Driving While License Suspended

Police say he also had two Clinton County District Court warrants for Controlled Substance violations.