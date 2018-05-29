Man arrested after being denied permission to fish on private property

The Henry County Sherrif's office reeled in an Iowa man after he was cast from private property

On April 28th, 2018 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a disturbance in the 1100 grid of Henry Washington Street. Adam Hotchkiss, 35, of Wayland, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, a serious misdemeanor. Hotchkiss had damaged a horse trailer and a gate after becoming angry with a homeowner when he was denied permission to fish on their property.

Hotchkiss was held at the Henry County Jail on $1000 bond.