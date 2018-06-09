Man arrested after two hit and runs in Davenport

Davenport Police arrested 44-year-old Michael Barth after they say he was involved in two accidents on Friday.

The first happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday, June 8, at the intersection of West Kimberly and Sturdevant Street. While officers were responding to a hit and run at that location, dispatch received another report of a hit and run crash at the intersection of West Kimberly and Marquette. Police say it was the same suspect and vehicle description in both incidents.

Police say Barth’s vehicle was located with help from witnesses in the 2000 block of West 49th Street. He was located a short time later, according to police, just south of the vehicle.

Barth was transported to Genesis East with minor injuries. Police say no one else was injured in the incidents.

Barth is charged with Operating while Intoxicated 3rd Offense, 2 counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, 2 counts of striking fixtures, 1 count of striking an unattended vehicle, 3 counts of no insurance, 2 counts of failure to maintain control, 1 count failure to yield from a stop sign 1 count failure to sop at a red light, 2 counts of driving while suspended, 1 count driving while barred, 3 counts of driving an unregistered vehicle and 3 counts of no SR22 insurance on file.

