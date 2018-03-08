Man arrested following alleged robbery at Kum and Go in Muscatine

A 25-year-old male is in custody after Muscatine officers responded to a reported robbery.

On Wednesday, March 7 just before 8 p.m. officers arrived at the Kum and Go convenience store located at 1429 Park Ave. in Muscatine. During an investigation, the identity of the suspect was established.

At 8:39 p.m. a Muscatine County Deputy and K-9 located the suspect in the 500 block of West 5th Street. 25-year-old Earl Nathanual Wooten was arrested for the alleged robbery along with charges from an earlier alleged theft.

Anyone with information related to the investigation of this incident is asked to contact Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext. 608.

The individual listed above is considered innocent of any crimes until proven otherwise by a court of law.