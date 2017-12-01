Man arrested after reported robbery in Burlington

A Burlington man has been arrested and is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery after someone reported a robbery to police on Thursday, Nov. 30.

At 8:36 p.m. the Burlington Police Department received a report of a robbery in an apartment located at 300 Angular Street. Responding officers were told that 29-year-old Cache Clegg had taken money from the victim. The victim tried retrieving their money when Clegg allegedly assaulted the victim. The victim then tried to use his cell phone to call 911, but Clegg grabbed the phone and left with the money and cell phone.

Officers were able to locate Clegg minutes later in the 500 block of South 6th street and placed him under arrest on several outstanding arrest warrants. During a search, officers located cash and the victim's cell phone.

Along with 2nd-degree robbery, Clegg is being charged with 1st-degree theft, obstruction of an emergency communication and criminal trespass as well as outstanding warrants.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

