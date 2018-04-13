Man arrested in East Moline drug raid

A man is under arrest following a drug raid at a property this week in East Moline.

On Thursday, April 12, 2018, members of the East Moline Police Department Special Operations Unit served a search warrant in the 1300 block 6th Avenue, During the search, police say they found a large amount of marijuana, crack cocaine, heroin and a stolen firearm.

Nickolas T. Bryant, 31, of East Moline has been charged with possession with intent to deliver and additional charges because it was found within 500 feet of a church.

Bryant is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.