Man arrested in Field of Dreams vandalism case

A Dyersville man has been arrested for vandalizing the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

The Dyersville Police Department has charged Austin Pape, 20, with 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief (Class D Felony) and Reckless Driving (Simple Misdemeanor).

Pape turned himself into the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office on February 1.

He appeared in court shortly after.

The Field of Dreams was reportedly vandalized in January.

A GoFundMe raised thousands of dollars for the movie site, which will have to make repairs after the damage.

The Field of Dreams is a baseball field just outside of Dyersville. It was the site of the 1989 movie of the same name, starring actors including Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, and Ray Liotta.

In 2017, the Field of Dreams was added to a part of the National Film Registry. To be on the list, a movie must be at least 10 years old and be "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant within American film heritage."