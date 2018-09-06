Man arrested in Whiteside County on theft charges

A Sterling man is in custody after police say he used a debit card illegally and took money during the incident.

Police say 23-year-old Christopher Mackey was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Debit Card and Theft over $500 but less than $10,000.

In June of 2018, the Sterling Police Department received reports of using a debit card illegally and after an investigation, they were able to place him under arrest.

Mackey was arrested on Thursday, just after 8:20 a.m. and was transported to Whiteside County Jail.