A man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Galesburg on Easter Sunday.

According to a press release from Galesburg Police, Jonathan Kelly was charged with three counts of murder in relation to the shooting death of Jenni McGruder in Galesburg, Illinois.

Kelly was arrested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota by US Marshals Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.