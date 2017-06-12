Charges against Dubuque shooting suspect upgraded to attempted murder

UPDATE 6/12/17: As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Dubuque County Attorney upgraded the charge against Nathaniel Z. Grover to attempted murder, a Class B Felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Grover remains incarcerated in the Dubuque County Jail.

ORIGINAL 6/4/17: Dubuque Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say just after 6 a.m. they were called to Finley Hospital for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

At the same time, officers were sent to the 1500 block of North Grandview Avenue for a disturbance.

Initial investigation found that the two calls were related. Stephen A. Miles of Dubuque had been at a home in the 1500 block of N. Grandview when another man shot him, causing life-threatening injuries.

28-year-old Nathaniel Z. Grover of Chicago was identified as the alleged suspect and charged with Willful injury.

The investigation is ongoing, more charges are possible.

