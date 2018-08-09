Man charged after dump truck tore down Mediacom wires in Bettendorf

Bettendorf police have filed charges against a man who accidentally tore down Mediacom fiber optic cable wires with his dump truck.

According to police. Marc A. Bush of Bettendorf was illegally dumping a load of dirt at 15th and State Street near the construction site for the new I-74 Bridge. Police Chief Keith Kimball says Bush's dump truck was in the up position when it caught the wires.

Mediacom had planned to move the wires to a more permanent location underground in September, but because of the accident, moved them on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018.

Bush is charged with criminal mischief and also for driving with a revoked license.

