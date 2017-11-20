Man charged in Dubuque Last Load Laundry mischief was wanted in Illinois

The Dubuque Police Department has jailed one person after identifying a person who tried to break into an office and ATM at Last Load Laundry.

Christopher Van Alstine, 31, has been jailed after being charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.

Dubuque Police was called to the Last Load Laundry business at 535 Hill Street, in Dubuque on November 16. They met with Connie Dillion, a manager, who said someone had tried to break into the office and Hyosung ATM. While they weren't able to break in, the damage was worth $5,500.

Video surveillance showed a 5 ft. 7 in., white man in his 30's with short brown hair, who was around 220 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, gray sweatpants, black shoes and was carrying a black and gray bookbag in the footage.

The man came into the business at 7:23 p.m. and moved one of the interior cameras so he couldn't be seen.

The suspect sat down for about an hour before walking over to the ATM. He tried to use a cutting tool to open the ATM, but it didn't work, so he left.

After posting photos of the suspect on the Dubuque Police ID4PD website, they were given information on the suspect on November 18.

An Illinois mug shot of Van Alstine was obtained and it appeared to be the same person who committed the Last Load criminal mischief.

After running his information, it was confirmed that he was wanted out of Illinois for a parole violation.

Van Alstine was arrested on his outstanding warrant and taken to the DLEC.

While there, Van Alstine said he damaged the ATM out of anger.

When he was arrested he had a black and gray bookbag, similar to the one with him during the criminal mischief incident.

When the bookbag was searched, an angle grinder was found, which was consistent with the crime.

Van Alstine was jailed and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree.