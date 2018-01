Officials say 29-year-old Rusty Wayne Wadden of Atalissa, Iowa led authorities on a high-speed chase on November 17, 2017, in both rural Muscatine County and the City of Muscatine. According to officials, speeds reached up to 80 miles per hour in town and in excess of 100 miles per hour outside of town.

On Friday, January 26, Wadden pleaded guilty to eluding, driving while barred, and possession of a controlled substance. He's scheduled to be sentenced on March 9, 2018, at 9:30 a.m.