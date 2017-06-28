A man has been charged with murder for an incident that injured two juveniles and killed a woman earlier this month.

Police were called to the 700 block of 25th Street in Rock Island on June 2, around 10:12 p.m. When they arrived, they found two juveniles who were injured in a beating and 43-year-old Rochelle Davis. Davis was found dead. Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson says she died from "traumatic injuries to the face".

On June 4, Davenport Police arrested 49-year-old Sean Everett Rogers he was originally charged with aggravated battery of a child. On Monday, June 26, a Rock Island Grand Jury indicted Rogers on first degree murder, a class M felony; aggravated battery, a class X felony; and aggravated battery, a class 3 felony. His bond was set at $500,000.

In the indictment, court records alleged that Rogers struck Rochelle Davis in the head with a bat, saying the act was accompanied by "exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty."

As of June 28, Rogers remained in Scott County on an unrelated theft charge. Since he is in Scott County, his court hearings have not been set at the time of this report.

