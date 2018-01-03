Man charged in shooting incident in Monmouth, Ill.

Police have made an arrest after an investigation into a shooting.

According to a news release, police were notified by a local hospital that a man was being treated for a gunshot wound. William Frakes of Monmouth suffered a gunshot wound to the right forearm.

Police say the incident occurred Tues. Jan. 2, 2018 in the 800 block of S. 6th St. in Monmouth. Police issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron Warrington of Monmouth.

He was arrested by Monmouth police and members of the Illinois State Police Tactical Unit on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Warrington is being held in the Warren County Jail.