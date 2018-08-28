Man charged with burglary after taking items from Dubuque business

A Dubuque man has been charged after allegedly taking items from Charlottes Coffee House after a fire earlier this summer.

On July 30 a fire destroyed Cheryl Rusk's businesses in an early morning fire.

On August 8 police responded to Charlottes Coffee House for a cold burglary regarding items that had been taken between 7 p.m. August 3 and 12 p.m. August 5.

Items taken from the business included a power washer, gas can, buckets and boots, costing an estimated $305 total.

Surveillance video from nearby apartments show 31-year-old Jay Martin pulling up to the business on August 4 at 8:16 p.m. in a car that wasn't registered to him.

Video also captured Martin loading the items that were taken from the business into the car and leaving the scene.

Martin has been charged with 3rd Degree Burglary.