Man charged with duping homeowner out of more than $366K

A 51-year-old man has been accused of duping a homeowner out of more than $366,000 for unfinished and shoddy repairs.

Authorities say Scott Geary, of Clinton, is charged with theft. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Geary.

A criminal complaint says Geary and another person trimmed trees for the elderly homeowner and then offered to perform needed repairs and finish the house's basement. Authorities say the two never took out building permits and the work they did didn't meet code.

Police say the victim paid Geary and the other, unnamed person more than $366,000 for work on a home that's been assessed at $250,000 for taxes.

