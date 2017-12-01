Man charged with murder in Henry County cold case

The investigation into the July 2000 disappearance of 22-year-old Elizabeth Syperda was reopened in March of 2017 by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation.

Through case review and interviews, the case was classified as a homicide investigation. Findings of the investigation were briefed to the Henry County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

Upon review of the report, both offices convened a grand jury to review the evidence, and on Nov. 29 the grand jury returned a True Bill Indictment on 52-year-old Michael Syperda.

On Nov. 30, Syperda was taken into custody for the crime of murder in the first degree. Syperda was taken into custody in the area of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Syperda will be extradited back to the state of Iowa.

If convicted, murder in the first degrees carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.