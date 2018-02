25-year-old Andrew Sucher was charged with five counts of murder and two counts of aggravated battery in a Carroll County courtroom Friday.

Sucher allegedly assaulted a DCFS worker at a Milledgeville home on Sept. 29th, 2017.

Police say Sucher hit 59-year-old Pam Knight repeatedly in the head while she was trying to take protective custody over a 2-year-old child.

Knight was sent to a Rockford Hospital where she later went into a coma and died.